Weather Update For November 24: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar; Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that a low-pressure area, which has formed over the Strait of Malacca and the South Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify further in the Bay of Bengal on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that a low-pressure area, which has formed over the Strait of Malacca and the South Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify further in the Bay of Bengal on Monday, November 24, 2025. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is predicted in some regions of India. It will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Chennai Weather

The IMD has predicted rainfall with cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Monday, the capital city woke up at 06: 07 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 72 per cent.

Rainfall is predicted in these region

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Theni, Virudhunagar, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Salem, Tirupathur, and Vellore districts. The weather department has issued an orange alert.

Rainfall in Andaman & Nicobar

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. According to PTI, thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds (40-50 km per hour) and lightning are highly likely on November 24 and 25 in one or two areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Stormy conditions, combined with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph, are expected over the Andaman Sea.

Kerala weather

The weather department predicted widespread rainfall in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Idukki. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD advisory

The IMD has warned tourists, fishermen, and locals to avoid the coast. The weather agency advises taking necessary precautions, following IMD guidelines, and staying informed about government and IMD updates.

