Former CJI Gavai Sets Example, Leaves Official Car For Successor Justice Surya Kant After Oath Ceremony

Justice Surya Kant was administered oath as the 53rd CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony on Monday morning. He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God. Justice Kant was appointed the next CJI on October 30, and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday set a new precedent by leaving the official Mercedes-Benz car for his successor Surya Kant at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the latter's swearing-in ceremony. | X @PTI_News

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Monday set a new precedent by leaving the official Mercedes-Benz car for his successor Surya Kant at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the latter's swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Gavai, who superannuated on November 23, reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the official car and left for his residence in his personal vehicle after the function.

“After the oath ceremony, Justice Gavai left the official vehicle designated for the chief justice and returned in an alternative vehicle from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, ensuring that the official car is available for use by his successor for going to the Supreme Court,” a person privy to the development said.

Justice Surya Kant was administered oath as the 53rd CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony on Monday morning. He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

NCRTC Initiative: Namo Bharat Trains, Stations Now Open For Birthday Events, Pre-Wedding...
Justice Kant was appointed the next CJI on October 30, and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former CJI Gavai were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

