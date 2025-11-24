On Last Day As CJI, Justice BR Gavai Explains Why He Forgave Lawyer Who Tried To Throw Shoe At Him In Court | ANI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who completed his six-month tenure on Sunday, November 23, reflected on one of the most dramatic moments of his time in office when a senior lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at him inside the Supreme Court.

Speaking to journalists on his final day, he said he chose to ignore the incident as “the right thing to do”.

Why Justice Gavai Chose Forgiveness

Justice Gavai described his reaction as instinctive, shaped by early values. “I felt the right thing to do was simply to ignore it,” he told reporters during an informal interaction at his official residence.

The incident took place on October 5 when 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at him in court. As security personnel escorted him out, Kishore shouted, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma.” The confrontation came after weeks of criticism directed at Justice Gavai after he remarked “go and ask the deity itself” in a hearing concerning the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Gavai said he was leaving office “with a full sense of satisfaction and contentment” and reiterated that he would not take any post-retirement assignment. “For the next 9 to 10 days, it is a cooling-off period. After that, a new innings,” he added.

Key Issues During His Tenure

Justice Gavai became the first Buddhist and second Dalit to serve as CJI. He spoke at length on reservation, women’s representation in the judiciary and the collegium system. Defending the introduction of a creamy layer concept within Scheduled Caste reservations, he said, “If benefits keep going to the same families, a class within a class emerges. Reservation should reach those who truly need it.”

He expressed regret over not being able to elevate a woman judge to the Supreme Court, clarifying that there was no consensus within the collegium despite reviewing several names. On the collegium system, he said it “maintains judicial independence”.

Justice Gavai also addressed the recent ruling removing fixed timelines for governors and the President to act on bills while stressing that “the governor cannot sit on a bill indefinitely”. Judicial review, he said, remains available in cases of extreme delays.

He is now succeeded by Justice Surya Kant.