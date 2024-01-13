Weather Update: Bone Chilling Cold Grips Delhi With Minimum Temp At 3.6°C, Reports Coldest Morning This Winter; Flights & Trains Delays

Several flights and trains in Delhi were delayed due to reduced visibility as the city was enveloped by dense fog | ANI

Operations of several flights at Delhi airport and trains at the railway station in the national capital were delayed at due to low visibility as the city was engulfed with a dense layer of fog on Saturday morning. On Friday, the city saw the season's first cold wave day, which, according to the India Meteorological Department, is recorded when the minimum temperature goes below 4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's temperature dipped, standing at 3.9degrees Celsius

Today the temperature in Delhi dipped further with Safdarjung reporting minimum temperature of 3.9 degree Celsius, while Lodi Road recorded 3.6 degree Celsius, which is the lowest this winter. The IMD issues a cold day warning when the minimum temperature is below 10degC and the maximum temperature drops below the normal by 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius.

#Watch | Delhi grapples with cold wave and dense fog



Delhi records seasons coldest morning with a temperature of 3.6 °C #ColdWave #temperature pic.twitter.com/CdK3ayfAtY — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 13, 2024

The general visibility at IGI Airport was recorded at 350 metres with runway visibility recorded between 800 metres to 1000 metres, the IMD stated. Moreover, the visibility in Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung was recorded at 200 each. "Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.01.2024) (<=500metres): Punjab: Amritsar-25, Patiala-500; Haryana-Delhi: Hissar-50, Palam (Delhi) and Safdarjung (Delhi)-200 each," IMD stated.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog pic.twitter.com/s0DaNIG5IX — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

The train schedule was disrupted due to dense fog

Several trains were delayed in reaching Delhi, including the Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, which was delayed by 4 hours in arriving at the national capital. Other delayed trains include Dakshin Express, Malwa Express, and Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Express. Further Swaraj Express, Grand Trunk Express, Mangala Lakshadweep Express, and New Delhi Indore Intercity Express are also running late.

Homeless people were taking refuge in night shelters

The homeless were seen taking refuge in night shelters amid the inclement weather conditions. The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

IMD forecasted the minimum temp to be 5degree Celsius

The IMD has predicted maximum temperature to be 19 Degree Celsius and minimum temperature to be 5 Degree Celsius for today. As per India Meteorological Department data, a dense to very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andra Pradesh.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.01.2024): Dense to Very Dense fog reported in isolated pockets of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andra Pradesh," IMD posted on X.

A severe cold wave will prevail across north India

Cold-day to severe cold-day conditions prevailed at many places over Bihar, a few places over West Bengal and at some pockets over Madhya Pradesh today. "Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow and Varanasi(Babatpur)-25 each, Gorakhpur and Bahraich-200 each, Bareilly, Varanasi and Sultanpur-500 each; Bihar- Purnea and Gaya -50 each, Patna & Bhagalpur- 500 each; Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-200; Gangetic West Bengal: Diamond Harbour- 50, Malda-500," IMD added.

Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path

Moreover, rehearsals for the January 26 Republic Day parade were conducted at Kartavya Path as cold wave and fog continued in the national capital. A fog is likely to continue to prevail during the morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during the next three to four days.