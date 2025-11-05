 Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of India; Check Details Here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued light to moderate rainfall in numerous regions of India. The rainfall, which is likely to show its impact in the North East region and southern India, will also show its impact in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
According to the report of IMD, the rainfall is likely to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Maharashtra, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in these regions. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The alert has also been issued for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and travel only if necessary. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid areas near water bodies, and stay in a safer location. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Don't take shelter under trees (because of lightning, falling branches) and stay away from exposed open areas.

Keep up with official updates (IMD bulletins, local authorities) so you know when landfall is, when danger passes.

If you live in a very flood-prone zone or a weak building, consider moving to a safer place/shelter as advised by local disaster management.

