'We will continue to shine in years ahead': Ratan Tata pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs and spirit of Mumbai

Remembering the 26/11 terror attacks on its eleventh anniversary, many people paid tributes today to the martyrs. The terror attack cost the city of Mumbai 166 lives, including security personnel and foreigners, and injured over 300 people.

Ratan Tata, renowned industrialist and also paid tribute to the brave hearts who died in the terror attack lasting four-days. Ratan Tata also applauded the spirit of Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Tata posted an emotional note. Here's what it said:

"The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead."

During the brutal 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008, terrorists had entered the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel leaving it in ruins after the three-day-long siege. It had left the hotel's walls bullet-riddled and its domes ablaze. However, the Taj was reopened a month after it was attacked, it took 21 months to restore the iconic hotel to its glory.