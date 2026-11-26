'We Must Stay United': Mallikarjun Kharge's Message To Imran Masood Amid Congress-SP Seat-Sharing Tensions | Video | File Pic & ANI

With tensions emerging within the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged party MP Imran Masood to focus on collective action rather than public criticism of alliance partners.

Addressing party leaders and workers in Lucknow, Kharge emphasised the need for unity and cautioned against arrogance, in an apparent message to Masood, who has repeatedly criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the ongoing negotiations.

During his speech, Kharge specifically mentioned Masood while acknowledging the latter's contributions to the Congress in Parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"[There's] Imran Masood, whom I frequently hear on television, where he often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress," Kharge said.

"[Masood] is in Parliament, where he consistently fights for the party and strives to ensure that our positions are upheld," Kharge added.

Kharge later turned towards the section of the stage where Masood and other leaders were seated and reiterated that defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath required the Opposition to remain united.

"The target is to defeat [UP Chief Minister] Yogi [Adityanath] and [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, and for that we must stay united. We must strive forward. We must shed arrogance," he said in Hindi, using the word 'ahankaar' for arrogance.

Imran Masood Questions Congress-SP Alliance Arrangement

Earlier on Thursday, Masood had openly questioned the Congress's position in its alliance with the SP, asking whether the two parties were equal partners or whether the Congress was expected to act as the latter's "servant".

Speaking ahead of the Lucknow rally, Masood expressed displeasure over the SP's decision to announce candidates despite seat-sharing discussions being underway.

"What else should I say? You (SP) release the list. Then you leave the seats. Are we alliance partners or your servants? Did we ask you to leave these seats for us? We had discussed the matter, and now an 'order' has been issued that we should not speak about those discussions," Masood said.

At the rally, Masood also addressed Congress workers, urging them not to underestimate the party's political standing.

"We are not lesser than anyone. That's something Congress people should know!" he said.

Seat-Sharing Talks Stuck Over Number Of Constituencies

The Congress and SP have reportedly reached an impasse over seat-sharing arrangements for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The SP has offered 26 constituencies to the Congress, while the latter is seeking more than 100 seats.

Masood, who is part of the Congress's coordination committee handling the negotiations, has become increasingly vocal following the SP's announcement of five Assembly candidates on Tuesday, even as discussions with the Congress remain underway.

Four of the five candidates are sitting MLAs, with most of the constituencies falling in a region that Masood considers his political stronghold.

The Congress MP has also questioned the SP's approach to identifying candidates. He appeared to refer to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's post on X, in which the latter said candidates should not be selected merely on the basis of party affiliations but should instead be viewed as representatives of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) coalition.

The PDA formulation refers to a social coalition of backward classes, Dalits and minorities, particularly Muslims, which played a significant role in the INDIA bloc's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Opposition alliance won more seats than the BJP-led NDA in the state, preventing the BJP from securing a majority on its own in Parliament.

Questioning the nature of the alliance, Masood had also said, "The meaning of an alliance is that there should be joint press conferences and everything should be joint. If something else is happening here, I do not know about it."

Masood Recalls Congress's 2017 Seat Share, Targets BJP Over Rally Permission

Masood has also invoked the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, when the Congress contested 107 seats while Akhilesh Yadav was the state's incumbent Chief Minister.

"Now, he is yet to become the chief minister," Masood stressed, apparently questioning why the Congress was being offered significantly fewer seats despite its previous electoral arrangement with the SP.

The Congress MP also criticised the denial of permission for the party's Samvidhaan Raksha (Save Constitution) March, which eventually took the form of a rally.

Asked why permission had been granted for a conference organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Masood questioned the differing treatment. The two leaders have formed a Dalit-Muslim coalition that seeks support among constituencies overlapping with the SP-Congress PDA base.

"This is the game, and people should understand it ... People can draw their own conclusions," Masood said, suggesting that Owaisi and Azad's political activities could benefit the BJP by dividing Opposition votes.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary took a swipe at the Opposition alliance, claiming in a statement that the SP-Congress partnership had "reached the ICU" even before the Assembly elections.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!