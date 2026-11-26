Akhilesh Yadav To Launch Samajwadi Party's Jan-Man Manifesto For 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections On Constitution Day | X / ANI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to release the first part of its Uttar Pradesh election manifesto on Thursday, as it prepares to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while also looking to placate a Congress miffed by the first candidates list.

PDA Pitch Here To Stay

Party leaders have indicated that the party's Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (PDA) pitch will be a crucial part of the vision of the state, which is set to go to polls next year. The PDA strategy remains key to SP's political agenda over the years, focussing on representation of minorities, equality and social justice. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X on Wednesday, "So far, the PDA has helped others form governments. This time, the PDA community has resolved to form 'our own PDA government' in 2027, usher in 'the rule of social justice' to end discrimination, and build a 'fraternal nation'. Together, we will win!"

Other Likely Issues On SP Agenda

The manifesto is likely to lay emphasis on constitutional values, social equality and inclusive development, per IANS. Among other issues that will take precedence for the party will be those concerning youth, education, agriculture, law and order, and industry. A second part of the manifesto will be released at a later date, which will focus on women, according to PTI. Yadav said a separate manifesto for the district level will also be released.

Specific welfare proposals are likely for lawyers, ex-armed forces and media professionals. Also expected are proposals concerning farm loan waivers, 100 per cent free electricity, canal water for irrigation, crop insurance, an assured minimum support price and timely payments to sugarcane growers, PTI reported.

Among the issues likely to be tapped is that of the much-debated caste census. Sources told PTI that the manifesto will likely promise the activity to be conducted statewide should the Samajwadi Party come to power. Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all state employees and teachers who joined service after 2005, and revival of the free laptop distribution scheme for students passing class 12 have been considered. Apart from likely promises of free electricity, medical treatment and financial assistance ofr self-employment, the party is also expected to address.

Party sources involved in the manifesto preparation told PTI that the document is intended to reflect not just political commitments but changing economic realities and aspirations across the state. "The PDA is the political framework, but the manifesto has to answer what people want from their lives -- education, employment, income, security and opportunities," the source said.

Manifesto Will Come Earlier Than It Did In Previous Polls

The manifesto release today will come months before polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh. This is as opposed to the vision document being released just 20 days before polling began in 2017. In 2022, Yadav unveiled the 'Samajwadi Vachan Patra' on February 8, just two days before the first phase of polling on February 10. A senior party leader told PTI that this will allow the SP to ensure wider reach for its plans and commitments among different sections of the society.

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