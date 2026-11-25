Akhilesh Yadav questions the SIR exercise and targets the UP government over the Owaisi Guard of Honour incident | File Photo

Saharanpur/Lucknow, November 24, 2026: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav visited a Gurudwara in Lucknow on Tuesday to mark the 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He offered prayers, listened to devotional Shabad Kirtan and conveyed his greetings on the occasion. During his interaction with the media, he launched a political attack on the BJP government over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Akhilesh alleged that the Election Commission was planning to increase the number of voters in Uttar Pradesh by nearly three crore under pressure from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He questioned the transparency of the voter-list revision process and demanded that the exercise be conducted fairly.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the state government was attempting to influence the electoral process for political gains. He stressed that every eligible citizen's voting rights must be protected and that the process of adding and deleting names from electoral rolls should remain transparent.

His remarks come amid an intensifying political debate over SIR in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Akhilesh's allegations have brought the Election Commission's voter-list revision exercise into the centre of the political confrontation between the BJP and Samajwadi Party.

The three-crore figure represents Akhilesh Yadav's allegation and should not be interpreted as an officially announced Election Commission target.

Akhilesh's Sharp Attack Over Owaisi Incident

Separately, Akhilesh took to social media to target the BJP government over the Saharanpur incident involving Owaisi. On November 21, police personnel at the Circuit House mistakenly accorded a Guard of Honour to the AIMIM chief, apparently confusing his convoy with that of a visiting Supreme Court judge.

Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh described it as an "insult in the name of honour". In a sarcastic post, he questioned how the government could describe the ceremonial welcome as a mistake after it had already taken place.

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He also raised questions about the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Police and criticised the reported move to seek the removal of 19 social media posts and videos related to the incident, arguing that such action raised concerns about transparency and accountability.

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