Samajwadi Party-Congress Rift Deepens As Seat-Sharing Talks Hit Roadblock Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls | Fil Pic

Differences have surfaced between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with tensions escalating after Congress MP Imran Masood criticised his ally for allegedly acting unilaterally.

As the Congress pushes for a larger share of seats, the Samajwadi Party has sought to contain the fallout, dismissing Masood's remarks as a personal expression of dissatisfaction rather than the Congress party's official position.

"As far as the issue of Imran Masood Sahib's displeasure is concerned, I believe that, for the time being, it is a personal matter. We have not received any such message from the party or the Congress Party," Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq told news agency PTI.

Congress seeks 100 seats, SP reluctant to concede more than 26

The Congress is reportedly seeking to contest around 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the Samajwadi Party is said to be unwilling to offer its longstanding ally more than 26 seats, a proposal that has reportedly caused considerable resentment within the Congress, given that Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly constituencies.

While the Congress initially refrained from making its displeasure public, sources indicated that some of its leaders expressed strong reservations privately. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, appeared more conciliatory and issued an open letter urging the Congress to focus on candidates' winnability.

However, tensions resurfaced shortly afterwards when the Samajwadi Party released its candidate list for five constituencies. According to Congress sources quoted by NDTV, two of the announced seats were among those the party had been seeking, and the SP had finalised its candidates without consulting its ally.

Responding to the objections, Barq maintained that the Samajwadi Party was justified in retaining Behat and Saharanpur, as both constituencies were represented by its MLAs.

He, however, stressed that the alliance should not allow differences over seat-sharing to derail their larger political objective of defeating the BJP.

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"Nevertheless, our effort will be to avoid fighting among ourselves and instead unite to fight the BJP. Our endeavour, right up to the very last moment, will be to jointly take on the BJP and remove this communal force from here. As for the differences between them, the party will try to resolve those differences and address their grievances so that we can move forward together," Barq added.

'What's the point of holding talks?': Imran Masood targets SP

Barq's remarks came hours after Masood, the Congress MP from Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, accused the Samajwadi Party of taking unilateral decisions and demonstrating a lack of commitment towards the alliance.

Speaking to NDTV, an agitated Masood questioned the purpose of seat-sharing negotiations if the SP intended to announce candidates independently.

"The Samajwadi Party is free to announce candidates for all 403 seats. What's the point of holding talks if you are going to release candidates?"

Masood also accused Akhilesh Yadav of contradicting his own public statements, pointing to the SP chief's post on X ahead of the candidate announcements.

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"He writes something on X and then he behaves in the opposite manner. It appears that SP is not serious about defeating the BJP," Masood added.

He further emphasised that defeating the BJP would require the Congress to remain a meaningful partner in the alliance, particularly with Rahul Gandhi's involvement.

"Rahul Gandhi gave you more seats in 2024. He showed a big heart. It won't be possible to defeat the BJP without Rahul Gandhi. We can be fellow travellers and allies, but we cannot be SP's followers. It's very clear," Masood declared.

SP sources blame Congress leaders for affecting alliance talks

Meanwhile, sources within the Samajwadi Party, as quoted by NDTV, accused the Congress of disrupting the atmosphere for negotiations through the public statements of some of its outspoken leaders, in an apparent reference to Masood.

There have also been indications of possible electoral friction between the allies. Sources close to Masood had reportedly told NDTV a day earlier that the Congress was considering fielding its candidate against the Samajwadi Party in Saharanpur.

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The two parties had presented a united front during their second round of seat-sharing discussions a day earlier. However, the subsequent candidate announcements and public exchanges have exposed underlying differences and a lack of trust between the allies.

Leaders from both camps have indicated that another round of negotiations is likely to take place within the next few days. Sources suggest that at least two more meetings may be required before the parties arrive at a final seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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