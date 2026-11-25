'We Are Not Beggars,' Says Imran Masood As Congress-Samajwadi Party Seat-Sharing Row Deepens Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Polls | IANS

Lucknow: The seat-sharing deadlock between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections took a fresh turn on Wednesday, with Congress MP Imran Masood strongly objecting to the SP's unilateral announcement of its first list of candidates.

"We are not beggars waiting for Akhilesh Yadav to give us something. How can you treat the Congress as a party of beggars? You announced candidates without consulting us. Then why are we holding talks at all?" Masood said at the VVIP Guest House in Lucknow.

The Saharanpur MP accused the SP of lacking seriousness in the negotiations, pointing out that while discussions on seat-sharing were underway, the regional party was simultaneously announcing candidates.

"There is a lack of seriousness in the matter. On one hand, the SP is holding talks with us and, on the other, it is fielding candidates. We will discuss within our party whether we should continue sitting across the table for negotiations. Do you want to fight the Congress or the BJP?" he asked.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the Samajwadi Party releasing its first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls amid seat-sharing talks, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "'Unko acchi nahi lagti bulandi meri, unko shayad meri parwaaz bahut khalti hai'- that is the only answer... Congress will field candidates whenever it needs to; what's the big deal? If you act like this in the middle of an alliance, then it is not an alliance. It means there is no seriousness on your part." — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2026

SP's Candidate List Sparks Friction

The friction comes after the SP released its first list of five candidates at 10 pm on Tuesday, before the two parties could reach an understanding on seat-sharing. The list includes two Assembly constituencies in Saharanpur, both of which the Congress has staked a claim to.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, however, sought to project the announcement as the beginning of a broader understanding among alliance partners. In a post on X, he said the party had started with the first 26 winnable seats and expressed confidence that discussions would progress through mutual understanding and cooperation.

Congress Seeks Over 120 Seats

The seat-sharing negotiations have become increasingly complicated, with the Congress seeking around 120 to 125 seats, while the SP has so far shared a list of only 26 constituencies that it considers winnable.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said that discussions between the two parties covered all 403 constituencies and not just 26 seats.

"26 seats? There is no such discussion. Our talks cover all 403 Assembly constituencies. Once the discussions are complete and an honourable agreement is reached, we will announce it," Gautam told reporters. He also urged leaders of both parties to exercise restraint.

Deadlock Over Key Assembly Constituencies

Congress sources said the party was not willing to settle for fewer than 120 seats. Its list includes several constituencies in Rae Bareli and Amethi, including some currently represented by SP legislators. The two Saharanpur seats have also emerged as a major point of disagreement.

The two parties held consecutive meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Delhi, but failed to reach a final agreement. The next round of discussions is expected on November 26 and 27.

Akhilesh Emphasises Winnability Of Candidates

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has underlined that the selection of candidates should be guided by electoral prospects rather than claims over particular constituencies. In a detailed post on X, he stressed the need for alliance partners to agree on common candidates capable of defeating the BJP. He also called for representation of the PDA (Backward Classes, Dalits and Minorities) in candidate selection.

SP MP Rajiv Rai defended his party's position, saying electoral victory should remain the primary consideration in seat-sharing negotiations.

"Akhilesh ji has always maintained that winning is the priority, not any particular seat. If a sitting MLA has won a constituency by a substantial margin, how can that seat be handed over to another party? How can anyone demand it? Wherever possible, the focus should be on contesting and winning together," he said.

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Crucial Round Of Negotiations Ahead

Congress leader Udit Raj, meanwhile, said the political situation in Uttar Pradesh required careful consideration and coordination between the alliance partners.

"There is a need for considerable thought and coordination in Uttar Pradesh. Political adjustments, the winnability of candidates and their selection are among several factors that need to be considered. This election is very important," he said.

With both parties holding firm to their respective positions, the next round of negotiations is likely to be crucial in determining whether the INDIA bloc partners can arrive at a workable seat-sharing formula ahead of the Assembly elections.