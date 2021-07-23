We look forward to season of incredible performances: PM Modi wishes Japanese counterpart for Olympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony and said "we look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons".

The Olympics, postponed for a year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open in Tokyo on Friday.

Wishing PM Suga and Japan the very best for Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Modi tweeted, "We look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world's best sportspersons!"