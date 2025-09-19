'We Expect This Partnership Will...': MEA Reacts To Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defence Agreement - VIDEO

Randhir Jaiswal | ANI

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during its weekly press briefing on Friday, responded to Saudi Arabia's recent defence agreement with Pakistan. The MEA stated that India expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind “mutual interests and sensitivities.”

Responding to a question, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last several years. We expect that this strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities."

Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement.” As per the defence agreement, any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

"Building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement," a joint statement issued by both nations read.

The agreement was inked during a state visit by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Notably, Pakistan is the only Islamic country to have nuclear weapons. According to reports, after this agreement, Saudi Arabia can have access to Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

The development came after a Summit attended by 40 Islamic nations in Doha. According to reports, a NATO-like alliance was pushed in the wake of Israel's attack on Qatar.