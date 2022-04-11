We condemn Bucha killings: PM Modi tells US Prez Joe Biden in virtual interaction

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden ahead of the 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue, reiterated that India condemns the killing of civilians in Bucha and demands an impartial probe into the matter.

PM Modi said, “The news of the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city was a matter of concern. We immediately condemned it and also demanded an impartial probe. We hope that through the talks between Russia and Ukraine, a path for peace would come out.” Modi also shared that India discussed the Ukraine issue in the Parliament.

“I have spoken with Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the telephone several times. I not only appealed to them for peace but also suggested President Putin hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President. Detailed discussions were held over Ukraine in our Parliament,” Modi said. He noted that the interaction is being held at a time when the situation in Ukraine is a matter of concern.

Modi recalled that over 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine, adding that most of them were students. “After a lot of hard work, we were successful in getting them all out,” he added.

Biden said on Monday that the US and India are going to “continue our close consultation” on how to manage the destabilising effects of the Russian war in Ukraine. “I welcome India's humanitarian support for people of Ukraine who are suffering horrific assault,” Biden said.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:32 PM IST