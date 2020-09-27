'We can force you to produce vaccine for free from exploitative royalty': Ashwani Mahajan to Adar Poonawalla

On Saturday, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, took to Twitter and asked if the government will have Rs 80,000 crore over the next one year to buy and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the unversed, Pune-based SII is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines and is producing the potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

"Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIA needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle," he tweeted and tagged the Prime Minister's Office.

"I ask this question because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution," Poonawalla wrote in another tweet.