We are the real warriors...': Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital CEO writes a letter of appreciation to staff members amid coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus outbreak has seen many crises in recent times. Even as the entire country observes a 21-day lockdown and attempts to socially distance themselves to curb the spread of the virus, not everyone has the same luxury. With an increasing number of cases in the country, medical staff have been working overtime on the front-lines, to help people beat back the virus.

Maharashtra has so far recorded the highest number of cases, at over 1,300, with Mumbai alone clocking in over 900 cases. Amid this, the CEO of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital took it upon himself to pen a letter to the staff to boost morale and to encourage them to continue the good work.

Here's what he had to say:

Dear All,

We are extremely grateful and thankful to the entire RFH team, working together as a team towards this war against COVID. We are the Real warriors and the Real Heroes. We are extremely proud of the unmatched commitment, determination and support displayed of all of you in these tough times especially our team at Seven Hills and at RFH in ER isolation units.

In consideration of all the ongoing efforts and enthusiasm demonstrated by the RFH Staff, we are pleased to share the following token of appreciation that has been implemented with the help of Reliance Foundation. This is to reassure all of us on our continued support to all our employees and their families.

1. As a gesture of gratitude and appreciation, for all our employees actively helping us during these tough times, will be giving an additional one-month CTC. For our brave frontline staff deployed at the Seven Hills, ER and the two Isolation rooms, we will be offering them an additional pay out over and above the one-month CTC for their brave hearts and commitment to the cause .

2. In acknowledgment of the inconvenience to manage the household groceries during these times of crisis, we will be distributing Grocery bags for our staff that are not in hostel and are currently working from RFH and coming to hospital. HR and Corporate admin will be coordinating the same

3. We have ensured adequate and the best available personal protective equipment for our frontline warriors at ER and all other areas where our staff is working across areas including High risk areas, the Covid confirmed and suspected cases at Seven Hills and RFH.

4. Further, for all Visiting Consultants ( Medical and Surgical), no affiliation charges be charged from 15th March 2020.

5. We will also continue to provide free bus service to all employees commuting to RFH along with availability of water, biscuits and masks during the journey and on arrival to RFH respectively.

6. We will continue providing free meals to the entire staff at RFH during this period.

7. Also and importantly, In case, any of you or your family member is contracted by Covid 19 or need any medical assistance, we at Reliance Foundation Hospital under Reliance Foundation with support of RIL are committed to manage your treatment and take care of all your medical expenses during these times of crisis.

RFH is extremely thankful to The Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and our Hospital, Smt Nita Ambani for this gesture of care and affection for all of us.

Once again, I would like to express my sincere acknowledgment and heartfelt thankfulness to each and every one of you for continued strength, positivity and support in serving the patients, community, society and our nation as a whole.

Thanks

Best regards

Stay safe and Always Remember hand hygiene and PPE

With you at all times

Dr. Tarang Gianchandani