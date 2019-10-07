'We are promoting communal harmony': Organisers defend Azaan in Durga Puja Pandal

The pandal committee has fought back saying they only wanted to promote secularism. According to the organizers, the theme for the pandal was 'amra ek, eka noye (We are together, not alone)', and therefore the Azaan was played.

"To demonstrate the theme, we have used models of church, temple and mosque and also used their symbols. Our purpose is to show that humanity is above all religion," the club secretary said. He said the event is being "politicised unnecessarily".

Arup Sinha, chairperson Beliaghata 33 pally puja Committee also explained, "We believe that we are all one. There is no separation from birth and there is no difference in the colour of blood. We believe that we have a spine and we will ensure that forever...because all religions form a part of our strong country. We are playing Om mantra and also Azaan...this is a reflection of communal harmony. We stand united."

While the visitors appreciated the symbolic act by the Pandal organizers, not many were happy on social media.

Aayushi Chakrabarty, another visitor praised the pandal theme and said, "It is a very unique theme...unity in diversity... I am happy to see this. Everyone is the same in the eyes of God...so if the god does not have a weapon in hand then why are we taking weapons in our hands?"