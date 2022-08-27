WBSSC scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy remanded two days CBI custody | Representative Image

Prasanna Roy, the middleman arrested in the WBSSC teachers’ recruitment scam on Saturday, has been sent for two days in CBI custody.

After being produced in a special CBI court, Roy, who is reportedly a relative of suspended TMC leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee, has been sent to CBI custody till August 29 for his alleged involvement in the SSC scam.

According to CBI sources, the CBI officials had demanded seven days of custody for Roy, but the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had given two days of custody.

"We have produced Roy in a special CBI court in Kolkata, but this special court doesn’t operate on weekends. As an interim arrangement, CJM had given two days' custody even though CBI had asked for seven days' custody. So far, the CBI has arrested just two middlemen, Pradip Singh and Prasanna Roy, and they are looking for more people involved in the scam, said the CBI sources.

Roy, who was once a house painter, now reportedly owns several plots in the New Town area near Kolkata and also owns hotels in Puri, Dubai, Darjeeling and Uttarakhand.

The CBI sources added that Roy used to deal with "undeserving" candidates in the teachers’ recruitment scam.