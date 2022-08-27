e-Paper Get App

WBSSC scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy remanded two days CBI custody

According to CBI sources, the CBI officials had demanded seven days of custody for Roy, but the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had given two days of custody.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
WBSSC scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy remanded two days CBI custody | Representative Image

Prasanna Roy, the middleman arrested in the WBSSC teachers’ recruitment scam on Saturday, has been sent for two days in CBI custody.

After being produced in a special CBI court, Roy, who is reportedly a relative of suspended TMC leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee, has been sent to CBI custody till August 29 for his alleged involvement in the SSC scam.

According to CBI sources, the CBI officials had demanded seven days of custody for Roy, but the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had given two days of custody.

"We have produced Roy in a special CBI court in Kolkata, but this special court doesn’t operate on weekends. As an interim arrangement, CJM had given two days' custody even though CBI had asked for seven days' custody. So far, the CBI has arrested just two middlemen, Pradip Singh and Prasanna Roy, and they are looking for more people involved in the scam, said the CBI sources.

Roy, who was once a house painter, now reportedly owns several plots in the New Town area near Kolkata and also owns hotels in Puri, Dubai, Darjeeling and Uttarakhand.

The CBI sources added that Roy used to deal with "undeserving" candidates in the teachers’ recruitment scam.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaWBSSC scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy remanded two days CBI custody

RECENT STORIES

Batting for 'paperless environment', Bombay HC calls for action to save wetlands

Batting for 'paperless environment', Bombay HC calls for action to save wetlands

Punjab Congress flays Sunil Jakhar for his anti-Channi, warring jibe

Punjab Congress flays Sunil Jakhar for his anti-Channi, warring jibe

Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man

Mumbai: Woman arrested in Aarey for strangulating man

PM Modi opens Atal bridge at Sabarmati Riverfront, spins Charkha with 7,500 women

PM Modi opens Atal bridge at Sabarmati Riverfront, spins Charkha with 7,500 women

WBSSC scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy remanded two days CBI custody

WBSSC scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy remanded two days CBI custody