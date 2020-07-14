WBBSE results 2020: West Bengal to release class 10 result tomorrow on http://wbbse.org/, class 12 results on July 17

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today announced that result of class 10 exams will be released tomorrow.
Banerjee also added that the class 12 results will be announced on July 17.
Once released the result will be available at - wbresults.nic.in
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in
Click on the result link - ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020’
You will be redirected to a new page
Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print out
