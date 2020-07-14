WBBSE results 2020: West Bengal to release class 10 result tomorrow on http://wbbse.org/, class 12 results on July 17

Once released the result will be available at - wbresults.nic.in

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link - ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020’

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id

Your results will be displayed on the screen