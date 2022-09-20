WB SSC recruitment scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee & six firms

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against six companies and two people—Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee—in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam.
According to ANI, 14,000-page documents were submitted along with the chargesheet.
ED on July 23 arrested both Chatterjee and his close aide in connection with the ED’s probe into irregularities in the WBSSC recruitment scam.
A week after his arrest Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee relieved Chatterjee from all the posts from the party and also ministerial posts.
Last week on Friday, the court gave Chatterjee CBI custody till September 21. He was earlier remanded to judicial custody till September 14. The court had also allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further interrogate both Chatterjee and his close aide in judicial custody.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)