Water gushes through ceiling into COVID-19 ward of UP hospital; video goes viral

Even as Uttar Pradesh reels under the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there emerged a strange video recently that shows rainwater gushing into a hospital room from a seemingly leaky ceiling. This incidentally is a COVID-19 ward in an Uttar Pradesh hospital.

As per a report by NDTV, the incident is believed to have occurred at a private medical college in Bareilly, and officials are calling it a "plumbing failure". Bareilly Joint Magistrate Ishan Pratap Singh reportedly said that all the patients have been shifted out of the facility.

"This is a private medical College where our staff too are posted. As soon as we got to know, we found out there was a plumbing failure, because of construction activity leading to rainwater coming in," the publication quoted him as saying.