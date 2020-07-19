Has community transmission of COVID-19 begun in India? Top IMA official says yes

Cases have only increased further since then, with India recently entering the list of countries with over a million cases. Dr V K Monga, IMA Board of Hospitals Chairman on Sunday said that the community transmission phase had indeed begun in the country.

"The government may not acknowledge it but look around how the people are getting infected. There are elderly who have not stepped out of home since months yet they have contracted the infection. There are women who have only gone out to buy vegetables in a week and carried home the COVID-19 infection," he noted.

Other medical professionals seem to agree. "Community transmission has been there from quite some time," Dr Arvind Kumar the Chairman of the Centre for Chest Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told ANI.

"It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India," he added.