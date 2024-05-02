Shocking Video: 15-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped In Broad Daylight By Woman In Front Of His Father’s Hotel In Greater Noida

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old child, the son of a restaurant owner was kidnapped in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon.
As per reports, the boy was kidnapped near his father’s restaurant in the afternoon at around 2 pm. The purported footage of the incident that surfaced on social media on Thursday shows a white Skoda car halting in front of the hotel premises. A woman then comes out of the car and enters into the hotel. Soon she can again be seen coming out with the child and entering the waiting car that sped away.
The restaurant owner and the boy's father Krishnajt in a statement to media said that his son’s mobile phone was switched off when he tried to reach out. After attempts to find the boy in nearby areas failed, the family reviewed the CCTV footage which confirmed the kidnapping.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar, three police teams have been formed to track down the accused and save the child.