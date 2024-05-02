Shocking Video: 15-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped In Broad Daylight By Woman In Front Of His Father’s Hotel In Greater Noida

X

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old child, the son of a restaurant owner was kidnapped in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon.

As per reports, the boy was kidnapped near his father’s restaurant in the afternoon at around 2 pm. The purported footage of the incident that surfaced on social media on Thursday shows a white Skoda car halting in front of the hotel premises. A woman then comes out of the car and enters into the hotel. Soon she can again be seen coming out with the child and entering the waiting car that sped away.

Watch the video here:

#UttarPradesh: The minor son of the owner of the famous Shiva Dhaba in Greater #Noida, #UP was kidnapped in broad daylight. A video of CCTV camera is going #viral in which a lady don is seen taking the teenager away covered. However, the video is not very clear. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/kE0waJwthM — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 2, 2024

The restaurant owner and the boy's father Krishnajt in a statement to media said that his son’s mobile phone was switched off when he tried to reach out. After attempts to find the boy in nearby areas failed, the family reviewed the CCTV footage which confirmed the kidnapping.

https://t.co/OnCT3rGyw3 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 2, 2024

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar, three police teams have been formed to track down the accused and save the child.