VIDEO: 2 Dead After Grill Collapses At Blue Sapphire Mall In Greater Noida

2 Dead After Grill Collapses At Blue Sapphire Mall In Greater Noida | X/ Canva

Noida: In a tragic incident now shared in a viral video, two individuals lost their lives as a grill collapsed at the Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida West on Sunday. The two individuals who died in the incident were labourers. Soon after the incident was reported police immediately reached the spot.

TW: Visuals in the video might be disturbing to some readers, discretion advised

In the video, the two individuals can been seen unresponsive and lying on the floor covered in blood. Following the incident, bystanders rushed to the aid of the individuals, dragging them away from the scene of the incident. Bystander can also be seen scattering and running all over the place.

The two individuals killed in the incident have not been identified yet, the police present at the incident quickly took the body for postmortem, according to media reports.

Earlier Incidents In Greater Noida

In a dramatic accident that was reported in Noida Sector 37 of Uttar Pradesh, a speeding white colour Audi car lost its control and rammed into a public toilet on the street. While there have been no casualties reported in the incident, 5 people have been severely injured and are currently recuperating in the hospital. Both the car and the toilet structure were damaged in the accident. As soon as the incident was reported to the police, teams rushed to the spot and swung into action immediately.

This a developing story more details in this case is awaited.