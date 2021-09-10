e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:24 PM IST

Watch: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee files nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls

FPJ Web Desk
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday afternoon filed her nomination papers for bypoll Assembly elections. The BJP is fielding lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal, while the CPI-M fields Srijib Biswas against the TMC supremo for the Bhabanipur seat.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:24 PM IST
