Watch: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee files nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday afternoon filed her nomination papers for bypoll Assembly elections. The BJP is fielding lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal, while the CPI-M fields Srijib Biswas against the TMC supremo for the Bhabanipur seat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:24 PM IST