Watch: Weary rhino naps on the road amid Assam floods; vehicles pass by slowly

A month-long flood situation has wreaked havoc in Assam. While the situation has marginally improved now, 95% of the world-famous Kaziranga National Park, home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros, remains inundated.

More than 90 animals have died in the national park this monsoon, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday. Around and 132 animals have been rescued.