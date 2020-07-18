Watch: Weary rhino naps on the road amid Assam floods; vehicles pass by slowly

A month-long flood situation has wreaked havoc in Assam. While the situation has marginally improved now, 95% of the world-famous Kaziranga National Park, home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros, remains inundated.
More than 90 animals have died in the national park this monsoon, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday. Around and 132 animals have been rescued.
Against this backdrop, the Kaziranga National Park on Saturday morning shared an endearing video of a weary rhino taking a nap on the side of the main road. Forest and police officials can be seen standing guard, while vehicles drive slowly by.
"A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow (sic)," the Park captioned the video.This
This is not the first heart-warming video shared by the Twitter handle. A few days earlier, they had shared a video of a female rhino calf that had been separated from her mother due to the floods.
"As we could not locate the mother, team CWRC along with @kaziranga_ staffs rescued it and currently under care at our rescue centre-CWRC," they explained.
The video shows officials travelling with the rhino in a canoe.
Alongside the plight of animals, the conditions being faced by human beings is also tragic. 79 people have passed away, and around 28 lakh people in 26 of the 33 districts remain affected. The floodwater has inundated 2,678 villages, and 116,404 hectares of crop area in 26 districts.
