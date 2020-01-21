Watch: Viral video of woman applying tilak to cat wearing a frock

If there’s anything on the internet that people are always on the lookout for, it is funny and shocking videos of animals doing unusual things.

Whether you are sad, confused or stressed, watching a cat doing pull-ups or a dog dancing to the tunes of a pop song is all you need to relieve your stress.

A recent viral video that surfaced online has become the new dose of happiness for Netizens. The video shows a woman applying 'sindoor tilak' to a cat sitting on a chair donning a white frock.

In the video, the woman in a saree can be seen performing aarti and showering grains of rice on Cuddles Gosalkar, which is apparently the cat’s name.