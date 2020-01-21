Watch: Viral video of woman applying tilak to cat wearing a frock

If there’s anything on the internet that people are always on the lookout for, it is funny and shocking videos of animals doing unusual things.
Whether you are sad, confused or stressed, watching a cat doing pull-ups or a dog dancing to the tunes of a pop song is all you need to relieve your stress.
A recent viral video that surfaced online has become the new dose of happiness for Netizens. The video shows a woman applying 'sindoor tilak' to a cat sitting on a chair donning a white frock.
In the video, the woman in a saree can be seen performing aarti and showering grains of rice on Cuddles Gosalkar, which is apparently the cat’s name.
The 20-second-long video has gone viral on social media and has been retweeted over 300 times on Twitter. The video was captioned “cuddles gosalkar living her best life.”
The video was originally posted on the video-sharing platform TikTok by the user abhi_kc. Abhi also uploaded more videos of Cuddles Gosalkar in the same white frock from the aarti video.
Abhi can also be seen cuddling and kissing the cat in the video.
Another source of happiness is going through the reactions to the video on Twitter, so here's how Twitterati reacted to Cuddles' video;
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)