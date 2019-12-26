Watch: Tiger pounces on 7-year-old boy in Ireland; video goes viral

A video is doing rounds on social media in which it can be seen that a tiger is pouncing on a seven-year-old boy at a zoo in Ireland's capital Dublin but was stopped by a glass barrier.

The boy in the video, which went viral on social media, named Sean Costello (7), could be seen smiling for the camera when the tiger pounced. "My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo," Sean's father wrote while sharing the video. It was shot on December 23.

In the video it can be seen that Sean is posing for a picture in front of the tiger enclosure. He looks over his left shoulder at a tiger as it was away, Sean began posing for a picture. But, Suddenly the tiger, which had been slowly stalking towards him until this point, pounced on Sean. But fortunately a strong glass between them acted as a barrier.

Watch video: