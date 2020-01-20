Kerala mosque hosts Hindu wedding, Twitter hails 'God's own country'

Alappuzha(Ker): In a rare wedding ceremony held in a Mosque, a Hindu couple tied the nuptial knot and exchanged vows here on Sunday.

The marriage hosted by the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque near here, was held according to hindu rituals in front of a lighted traditional lamp with guests from both the communities participating.

The Bride Anju and the groom Sarath exchanged garlands and performed rituals in the presence of a priest at the mosque premises, which was decked up for the rare occasion signifying communal amity.

A vegetarian sadya was also held at the premises.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook to congragulate the young couple and said the state has always upheld and showcased such beautiful examples of religious harmony.

The internet bursted with happiness and pride upon seeing the pictures of the wedding.