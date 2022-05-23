Watch Video: With chants of 'Modi, Modi & 'Jai Shri Ram', PM Modi welcomed by Indian diaspora in Tokyo

With chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Jai Shri Ram," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, Japan.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi is in Tokyo to attend the second-in person Quad leaders' summit.

“Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," the Prime Minister tweeted as he arrived in Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, Modi participated in an event in Tokyo to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

The event was also attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as the virtually by leaders of Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The IPEF seeks to strengthen economic partnership amongst participating countries with the objective of enhancing resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness, and competitiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the occasion, a joint statement was issued which highlights the key elements envisaged within the IPEF.

In his comments during the launch ceremony, Modi said that the IPEF is a declaration of a collective desire to make the Indo-Pacific region an engine of global economic growth.

"India has historically been at the centre of trade flows in the Indo-Pacific region, having the world's oldest commercial port at Lohtal in Gujarat," the Prime Minister said.

He further called for finding common and creative solutions to tackle economic challenges of the Indo-Pacific region.

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 04:56 PM IST