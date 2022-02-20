Watch Video: 'Very skilled Indian pilot there', Air India pilot praised for plane landing amid storm Eunice in London

New Delhi: The pilots of two Air India flights demonstrated expertise and skill by safely landing their Boeing Dreamliner aircraft into London's Heathrow on Friday afternoon, even as storm Eunice left hundreds of flights delayed, diverted or cancelled.

Captains Anchit Bhardwaj and Aditya Rao were at the controls.

As the storm buffeted the Heathrow runway 27L, 'Big Jet TV', a YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings and take-offs, praised the Indian pilots. "Very skilled Indian pilot there," said the commentator.

Air India while praising it's pilots said, "Our skilled pilots landed in London when many other airlines couldn't".

Storm Eunice sparked the first-ever "red" weather warning for London on Friday. It was one of the most powerful tempests in Europe since the "Great Storm" hit Britain and northern France in 1987.

Flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe have also been severely disrupted due to Storm Eunice.

Storm Eunice, cutting off power to over 140,000 homes in England and 80,000 homes and businesses in Ireland, is responsible for millions presently huddled in their homes, forced to take shelter.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 09:26 AM IST