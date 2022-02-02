Watch video: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides a cycle to Parliament

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rode a bicycle to the Parliament on Wednesday morning.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Mansukh Mandaviya can be seen wearing a white jacket, chequered muffler, a mask and riding a bicycle.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked MPs to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the ongoing Budget session and said they should conduct themselves in a manner befitting the trust citizens still have in India's parliamentary democracy.

The country's 5,000 MPs, MLAs and MLCs should resolve in this historic year to return to the people the favour they have doing by relentlessly nurturing democracy over the last 70 years, Naidu said.

