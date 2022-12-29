WATCH VIDEO: To ease crowd congestion at Delhi airport Indigo Airline comes up with an innovative idea

WATCH VIDEO: To ease crowd congestion at the Delhi Airport Indigo comes up with an innovative idea |

Earlier this month, visuals of long queues crowding the Delhi airport were doing the rounds on social media, highlighting the chaos. This was followed by a visit by the Minister of Aviation and a rebuke by the ministry over a lack of staff.

Now, Indigo Airlines has come up with a solution to ease the congestion at the airport. The airline has assigned an employee to make announcements about which items are permitted to be carried in hand luggage and which are not.

A Twitter user, Ashoke Raj, tweeted the video in which the Indigo Airline employee is seen making the announcement to the people standing in the queue, so that time is not wasted as they reach the security for checking.

Even, Indigo replied to the tweet and thanked him for noticing the effort.

Sir, thank you for sharing this and appreciating our team member, Avani. It is our constant endeavor to ensure a smooth travel experience for all our customers. We hope you have a wonderful and prosperous new year. ☺️💙✨ ~Snigdha — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 29, 2022



Earlier, the aviation minister had implemented new ideas to ease the crowd, after complaints of massive crowds in the early hours at the Delhi airport.

AAI steps in to clear the air

The airport regulatory body is also likely to impose a penalty on the private-sector airport through its rights under the privatisation agreement of 2006. The government body can step in if the private operators aren’t able to comply with the standards of services at an airport. The firm handling operations at Delhi airport, DIAL has been asked to furnish retails about service status and the measures taken to fix glitches, according to a report by Economic Times.

Airlines instructed to buckle up



A day after passengers were forced to stand in line for hours at Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation pointed out how check-in counters were left attended or had lack of staff. The ministry instructed airlines to increase their workforce and streamline operations for check-in and baggage pickup to avoid such bottlenecks. Airlines were also instructed to use systems for monitoring traffic, and providing real-time updates on waiting times.

Minister demand more from operators

The Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also pulled up DIAL for the fiasco, saying that it was the airport operator’s responsibility to make sure such incidents don’t affect passengers.

Among airlines IndiGo also asked passengers to arrive three and a half hours before their flight time, to make sure that too many people don’t cause congestion at the counters. The former IIT Delhi director said that IITs have the capacity to help airports in streamlining operations.