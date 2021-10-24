Watch video: Tej Pratap Yadav claims RJD president Jagdanand Singh manhandled him; calls him ‘RSS agent’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has reached Patna after almost four years, just before the by-elections on Sunday evening. During this, a large number of RJD supporters including Tejashwi Yadav and senior party leaders welcomed Lalu Prasad at Patna airport.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was present at Patna airport to welcome his father Lalu Yadav, has claimed he was manhandled by Bihar RJD chief Jagadanand Singh.

Tej Pratap alleged he was not allowed to meet his father at the airport. He wanted to take his father to his house for some time but could not. He also blamed MLC Sunil Kumar Singh for not allowing him to meet his father.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Calling Jagadanand Singh an “RSS agent”, Tej Pratap said he has nothing to do with the RJD from now onwards. Issuing a statement, Yadav said he would ensure that Singh is removed from the party.

“Until I am able to throw him out of the RJD, I would have nothing to do with the party. I would take a major step in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

After leaving Patna airport, Lalu Prasad reached the official residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi at 10, Circular Road, where hundreds of RJD workers and supporters were present. He alleged he was denied entry into his mother's residence on the advice of state RJD president, Jagdanand Singh. This is where Tej Pratap staged a protest against Jagadanand Singh. Tej Pratap said he would teach RJD a lesson.

(with inputs from Law Kumar Mishra and agencies)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:17 PM IST