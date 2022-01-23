Watch video: T. Niranjoy Singh breaks Guinness Book of World Records with his 'powerful' pushups; Kiren Rijiju reacts in praise

During a Guinness Book of World Records attempt held by the Aztecs Sports Manipur, 24 years old youth broke the old record of 105 push-ups in one minute with four more instead.



Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh of Manipur, two-time Guinness World Record holder, made it to the record books for the most push-ups with finger tips in one minute. The record was achieved by an Indian after the long wait of 13 years.

According to reports, in 2019, Singh set the record for the most one-arm leg push-ups in a minute, and a year later, he set the record for the most one-arm knuckle push-ups in a minute. Meanwhile, Graham Maly of the United Kingdom was the one to hold the record for the most push-ups with finger tips in one minute since 2009.



In praise of the powerful youth of Manipur, Minister of Law and Justice of India Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute 💪 I'm so proud of his achievement !!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several politicians, fitness enthusiasts and netizens took to the microblogging site Twitter to appreciate and applaud Singh and his contribution to the country.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Advertisement

Manipur's youths are creating history in every Sport!



Congratulations Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh on breaking the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute.



Entire nation is proud of your achievement! pic.twitter.com/cvmFhyhnIa — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) January 15, 2022

Yes, All Indian are proud of Mr T Niranjoy Singh’s achievement. — Ram Kumar Verma MP Rajya Sabha (@RamkumarvermaMP) January 23, 2022

Phenomenal!

Well done Niranjoy Singh 💪🏽👍🏽 https://t.co/2tu0UE9y6a — Adhiraaj Singh 🇮🇳 (@adhiraajsingh) January 23, 2022

Advertisement

Many congratulations to Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur breaking the Guinness Book of World Record for most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute.



I wish you All the best in your future endeavors.https://t.co/tDfF5sfeTQ — SS Kim (@KimHaokipINC) January 15, 2022

T. Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness World record by doing 108 push ups in 60 seconds on finger tips. Amazing! 💪 https://t.co/pv4vhDl1Pq — Sandesh Kumar Tiwari 🇮🇳 Nickname-Ajeet (@SandeshKumarTi4) January 23, 2022

Manipur's youth making history !

Kudos to Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh. You've made the nation proud ! https://t.co/M1UyAXI3jc — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) January 23, 2022

Advertisement

That's awesome Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh! pic.twitter.com/sxUj1ashRF — JD Singh (@jaideepsethiya) January 23, 2022

Ossum Niranjoy ..keep inspiring https://t.co/6THo3YPkGq — Naveen Singh (@NavinsinghIn) January 23, 2022

ALSO READ Watch Video: PV Sindhu teaches Kiren Rijiju how to grip badminton racket

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:00 PM IST