India

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Watch video: T. Niranjoy Singh breaks Guinness Book of World Records with his 'powerful' pushups; Kiren Rijiju reacts in praise

FPJ Web Desk
screengrab

During a Guinness Book of World Records attempt held by the Aztecs Sports Manipur, 24 years old youth broke the old record of 105 push-ups in one minute with four more instead.

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh of Manipur, two-time Guinness World Record holder, made it to the record books for the most push-ups with finger tips in one minute. The record was achieved by an Indian after the long wait of 13 years.

According to reports, in 2019, Singh set the record for the most one-arm leg push-ups in a minute, and a year later, he set the record for the most one-arm knuckle push-ups in a minute. Meanwhile, Graham Maly of the United Kingdom was the one to hold the record for the most push-ups with finger tips in one minute since 2009.

In praise of the powerful youth of Manipur, Minister of Law and Justice of India Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute 💪 I'm so proud of his achievement !!"

Several politicians, fitness enthusiasts and netizens took to the microblogging site Twitter to appreciate and applaud Singh and his contribution to the country.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

