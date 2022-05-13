Watch video: Son of Tripura Dy CM scuffles with MPs in Agartala hotel

Pratik Kishore Debbarman, son of Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Barman, was reportedly involved in an eltercation with a team of MPs – members of parliamentary standing committee on housing and urban affairs that visited Tripura on Wednesday.

Northeast Now reported that an altercation broke out between Debbarman and some people at a private hotel in Agartala, where the delegation of MPs were also staying.

Congress MP Digvijay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh were also allegedly abused by Debbarman during the quarrel.

When hotel officials tried to talk to him, he allegedly shouted invectives at them. Later, hotel security were pressed into action to get him out of the hotel.

Following the scuffle, security was tightened at Hotel Polo Towers.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:53 PM IST