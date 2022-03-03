Watch Video: Sea phase Of multi-national exercise MILAN 2022 commenced

Sea Phase of MILAN 2022 commenced on 01 Mar 2022. A total of 26 ships, 21 aircraft, and one submarine are participating in the multilateral naval exercise being conducted in the Bay of Bengal. The Sea phase is scheduled till 04 Mar and includes advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations.

The pre-sail Combined Briefing for the Sea Phase conducted prior to departure was presided by the Rear Adm Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and attended by Senior Officers, Commanding Officers, and planning teams of all participating units from Friendly Foreign Countries.

The Sea Phase of MILAN aims to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation, and share best practices amongst the participating navies. The schedule includes Weapon firings, Seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios, and tactical manoeuvres.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:57 AM IST