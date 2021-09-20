e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:12 PM IST

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi, others in attendance as Charanjit Singh Channi becomes Punjab CM; PM Modi shares congratulatory message

FPJ Web Desk
Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister on Monday. The oath of office was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan. The event was attended by prominent Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister. Previously, he has served as Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Captain Amarinder Singh government.

Further details awaited.

