Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi, others in attendance as Charanjit Singh Channi becomes Punjab CM; PM Modi shares congratulatory message

Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister on Monday. The oath of office was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan. The event was attended by prominent Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Channi a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister. Previously, he has served as Technical Education Minister in the outgoing Captain Amarinder Singh government.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:12 PM IST