Watch video: PM Narendra Modi waves at people during his roadshow in Gujarat

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted waving at the locals who gathered to greet him during a roadshow in Dahegam in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat will deliver the convocation address at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar's Lavad area on Saturday morning.

"At 11 AM, I will be at the Rashtriya Raksha University, where I am honoured to be delivering the Convocation address. A building in the university will also be dedicated to the nation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat began on Friday where he held a roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad.

Further, the Prime Minister addressed a Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad and then met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation measures in the district.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:24 AM IST