Watch video: PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting of BJP CMs in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will participated in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India spirit, the PMO had earlier said.

According to PMO, the Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states will give a presentation on good governance, before PM Modi on Tuesday morning. The Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:15 AM IST