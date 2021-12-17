Watch Video: PM Modi strengthened public faith in democracy, says Amit Shah

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that PM Modi reinstated people's faith in multi-party democratic system.

The Home Minister took pot shots at the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and said, "People had started losing faith in democracy when Modi Govt took over the reins. The country was wondering if our multi-party democratic system was failing". "Biggest achievement of our Govt is that PM Modi strengthened public faith in our multi-party democratic system", he added.

"Even critics would agree that the country has seen a lot of changes in the last 7 years. No allegation of corruption has surfaced against our govt. There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong", Shah said.

#WATCH | Even critics would agree that the country has seen a lot of changes in the last 7 years. No allegation of corruption has surfaced against our govt. There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/6iYSCY5Y2I — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

A grand rally of the Nishad is set to be held at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground on Friday, where top BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will be present. The Bharatiya Janata Party has tied up with Sanjay Nishad’s party for the state elections in 2022.



During his day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh, home minister Shah will also attend a “Nishad Samaj Jan Sabha” today; the event is scheduled between 2pm and 3pm – shortly after the rally.

According to political experts cited by ANI, the Nishad community has been a useful electoral asset for the BJP and its votes are expected to be decisive in around 160 assembly constituencies in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:06 PM IST