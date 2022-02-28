e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

Watch Video: PM Modi calls high level meeting over Ukraine; Ministers likely to go to neighboring countries to coordinate evacuations

FPJ Web Desk
File Image

File Image

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis.

Watch video here:

Some Union Ministers may go to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations, news agency ANI reported citing government sources.

More to Follow.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
Advertisement