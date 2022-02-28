Watch Video: PM Modi calls high level meeting over Ukraine; Ministers likely to go to neighboring countries to coordinate evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis. Some Union Ministers may go to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/yqTFYwspxo — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

Some Union Ministers may go to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations, news agency ANI reported citing government sources.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST