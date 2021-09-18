Watch Video: 'Pakistan PM Imran Khan is Navjot Singh Sidhu's friend', says Amarinder Singh after resigning as Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from his post after months of political tussle with his bete noire and PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Now with reports of the cricketer-turned-politician likely to be made the new CM, Singh said he will oppose Sidhu's appointment "for sake of my country".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, "For sake of my country, I'll oppose his (Navjot Singh Sidhu) name for CM of Punjab. It's a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa."

Singh further said Sidhu is an incompetent man and he is going to be a disaster. "I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Singh said he had been "humiliated thrice" and that the Congress is free to "appoint whoever they trust".

"I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months...they called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP in Chandigarh today," said Singh, adding that he had decided and informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the morning that he would resign.

"Apparently they (Congress high command) do not have confidence in me and did not think I could handle my job. But I felt humiliated at the manner in which they handled the whole affair," he said. Taking a dig at the Congress leadership, Singh said, "Let them appoint who they trust."

However, Singh made it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes. He said he would decide his future political course of action in consultation with his supporters who have stood by him for over five decades. "There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes...at the moment I am still in Congress," he said.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:39 PM IST