Watch Video: Multi-storey building collapses due to landslide in Shimla; no casualties so far

A multi-storey building collapsed due to a landslide triggered by recent rains in Shimla on Thursday evening, a senior official said.

The incident took place at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla at 5.45 pm, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, he said.

A video of the building collapse is also doing the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Landslide buries several vehicles in Shimla suburb

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:56 PM IST