Watch Video: Multi-storey building collapses due to landslide in Shimla; no casualties so far

A multi-storey building collapsed due to a landslide triggered by recent rains in Shimla on Thursday evening, a senior official said.
The incident took place at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla at 5.45 pm, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.
No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, he said.
A video of the building collapse is also doing the rounds on social media.