Watch Video: Massive landslide blocks flow of Chenab river in Himachal Pradesh

Landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh faced another incident on Friday as the flow of the Chenab River was blocked near Nalda village of the Lahaul and Spiti district. While no loss of life or property has been reported in the wake of the massive landslide, only a small percentage of the river water was being discharged at the moment.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:56 PM IST