Watch video: Made sure that development works do not stop even during COVID-19 pandemic, says PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in the Mandi district on Monday.

After inaugurating and laying the foundation of various hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, PM Modi said: “Today, the Himachal Pradesh government has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against Covid-19 and also made sure that development works in the state do not stop."

“There are two development models in the State. One is 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas & Sabka vishwas'. The other model is 'Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth'. Himachal Pradesh government is working on the first model and has implemented many development programs in the state," he added.

PM Modi said that India has achieved the target which was set for 2030, of making 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy, this year itself.

"India had set a target in 2016 to meet 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself," said PM Modi.

"The whole world is praising India for accelerating its development while at the same time saving the environment. From solar power to hydropower, from wind power to green hydrogen, India is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy," he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated various Hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore. According to Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades. Six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible," reads the press release.

"The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year," reads the official statement.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

The foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project was also laid by PM Modi on Monday.

"This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year," read the release.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore. It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 02:45 PM IST