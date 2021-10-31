Watch video: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar breaks down as he remembers Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday morning at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru, next to his parents.

Several political dignitaries including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, host of film personalities and members of the Rajkumar family, were among those who paid their last respects to the departed actor.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar broke down in tears while remembering Puneeth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Considered the Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.

The final journey of the actor's mortal remains began at about 5:30 AM from Kanteerava Stadium, where it was kept since Friday evening for thousands of fans and well-wishers to pay their last respects, to Kanteerava studio, the final resting place, covering a distance of about 13 km. The mortal remains reached the studio at about 6:30 AM.

Puneeth was laid to rest in the early morning hours, much ahead of the schedule of 10 am. According to an official government release, due to security reasons, with the consent of the family members Puneeth's last rites were performed much before the scheduled time.

The last rites were performed according to Ediga traditions by Puneeth's nephew and actor Raghavendra Rajkumar's eldest son Vinay Rajkumar.

Puneeth's wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha, his elder brothers Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and host of family members paid a tearful adieu to their beloved.

Though the final journey and last rites took place in the early morning, hundreds of his fans had gathered in front of Kanteerava studio and on the procession route to say their final good bye.

Thousands of grieving fans had flocked to the city's Kanteerava stadium since Friday evening from different parts of the state to pay their last respects to their favourite actor.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch video: Last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar performed with state honours in Bengaluru

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 01:57 PM IST