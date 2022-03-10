Watch video: Kanpur Mayor and BJP leader Pramila Pandey climbs on bulldozer to celebrate BJP's performance in Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur Mayor and BJP leader Pramila Pandey on Thursday climbed on bulldozer to celebrate BJP's performance in Uttar Pradesh.

To the unversed, it's said that it was during the rule of Yogi Adityanath that bulldozers barged into illegal occupation of properties by powerful persons, politicians and mafias of the state, leading to the vehicle becoming an instrument to assert authority of the law and to protect land properties of law abiding citizens as well as government properties from mafias.

To this, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had tweeted in Hindi addressing himself as 'Bulldozer'. Later, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had taken a jibe on BJP stating that they could revise their lotus symbol and pick bulldozer instead.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said said that the people have buried the politics of caste and religion by ensuring the victory of BJP and its allies in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing party workers at the state headquarters after the poll results and trends showed a clear BJP majority, he said the "misleading" campaign run by the Opposition over the past 2-3 days have been set aside by the people who reposed faith in the good governance of the BJP.

He was apparently taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for raising questions over EVMs.

Adityanath greeted PM Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for ensuring the return of the BJP for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister was sprayed with gulal (dry colour) by state party president Swatantra Dev Singh and others to celebrate the party's victory in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

