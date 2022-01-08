Watch Video: Jammu and Kashmir receives heavy snowfall; highway blocked, flights delayed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing heavy snowfall since Friday, resulting in delay of flights operating from Srinagar Airport due to low visibility.

"The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at our airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed. Kindly bear with us," tweeted the Srinagar Airport.

The weather department had predicted that the intensity of snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase today.

Landslides triggered by incessant rain on Saturday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway, leaving 3,000 vehicles stranded, according to traffic department officials.

The officials said over 1,000 vehicles were cleared from Srinagar to Jammu on Friday after which landslides and shooting stones at multiple places in Ramban district again blocked the highway.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement for the third day due to continuous rains and snowfall and shooting stones at various places along with the highway | ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that intensity of the ongoing snowfall at Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain at scattered places is expected to increase "as the day progresses" and on Saturday resulting in heavy rain/snow in the Union Territory.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:22 AM IST