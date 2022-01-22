Watch video: 'It's good that he's part of the party' says Harish Rawat on Harak Singh Rawat's return to Congress ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections

A day after suspended BJP Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat joined Congress, party leader Harish Rawat on Saturday said that it's good that he's part of the party.

Yesterday, Harak Singh reached the Congress war room along with his daughter-in-law and joined the party in presence of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and state in-charge Devendra Yadav.

Harish Rawat on Harak's return to the Congress party said, "Decisions within the party are taken on basis of various ideas." "The party always decides by looking ahead and it's decision is supreme," he added.

Yesterday, Harish Rawat said that newly inducted Harak Singh Rawat should be welcomed by all in Congress.

"Party has decided to accept him and we all support that decision. Party decided as per consensus and I am part of it and everybody should welcome it," Rawat told ANI.

He also told that all candidates have been finalized for Uttarakhand polls and the list could be out anytime soon.

"Meeting went well, almost all 70 candidates finalized have been finalized. On 3-4 tactical seats it will take a bit longer due to strategical calculations," he added.

Accompanied by his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain, former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat rejoined Congress on Friday.

Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP on Monday for "anti-party activities".

He was one of the 10 MLAs who had left the Congress in 2016 and joined BJP.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 06:45 PM IST